Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225853
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 20, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Marilyn Kvasnok
11391 Albion RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant
Arlene B. Steuer
1648 Westhill Blvd.Westlake OH 44145
Ward
Anne M. Lukacovic
25735 Lorain Rd Unit 205North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 GRD 225853—Re: Anne M. Lukacovic. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
