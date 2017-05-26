Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225853
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 20, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Marilyn Kvasnok
11391 Albion Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Applicant

Arlene B. Steuer
1648 Westhill Blvd.
Westlake OH 44145

Ward

Anne M. Lukacovic
25735 Lorain Rd Unit 205
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 GRD 225853—Re: Anne M. Lukacovic. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 