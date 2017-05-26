Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225856
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 20, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

David Ballard
10532 Park Heights Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44104

Applicant

Rachel Kabb Effron
21625 Chagrin Blvd., #240
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Rachel Anne Kabb-Effron
Kenneth S. Kabb Co. LPA
21625 Chagrin Blvd. #240
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 225856—Re: David Ballard. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. R. A. Kabb-Effron, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 