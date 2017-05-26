Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225856
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 20, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
David Ballard
10532 Park Heights Blvd.Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant
Rachel Kabb Effron
21625 Chagrin Blvd., #240Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth S. Kabb Co. LPA
21625 Chagrin Blvd. #240
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 225856—Re: David Ballard. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. R. A. Kabb-Effron, atty.
