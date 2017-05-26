Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225857
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Peter N. Radanovich
1175 Maple Dr.Parma OH 44134
Decedent
Helene M. Radanovich
6493 Fernhurst Ave.Parma Hts. OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Fiduciary
Peter N. Radanovich
1175 Maple Dr.Parma OH 44134
Text2017 EST 225857—Estate of Helene M. Radanovich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
