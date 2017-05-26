Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225859
- Date Died
- May 28, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 5, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Emerine Banks
1455 East 115th St.Cleveland OH 44106
Decedent
James R. Cherry
1447 East 115th StreetCleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Saturday, May 28, 2016
Text2017 EST 225859—Estate of James R. Cherry. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
