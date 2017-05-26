Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225859
Date Died
May 28, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 5, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Emerine Banks
1455 East 115th St.
Cleveland OH 44106

Decedent

James R. Cherry
1447 East 115th Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Saturday, May 28, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225859—Estate of James R. Cherry. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 