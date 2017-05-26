Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225860
Date Died
April 16, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 21, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Debbie D. Godwin
952 Englewood Road
Cleveland OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Neil Warren Siegel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Robert Godwin
1500 East 193rd Street
Euclid OH 44117

Text

2017 EST 225860—Estate of Robert Godwin Sr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. N. W. Siegel, atty.
