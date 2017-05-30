Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225862
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 27, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Marjorie Seigneur
O'neill Health Care Center, 605 Bradley Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Applicant

Renee N. Davis
618 Canter Court
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel Joseph Kolick
Kolick & Kondzer
24650 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Next of Kin

Dean Seigneur
213 Timberlane
Northfield OH 44067

Text

2017 GRD 225862—Re: Marjorie Seigneur. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. D. J. Kolick, atty.
