Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225862
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 27, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Marjorie Seigneur
O'neill Health Care Center, 605 Bradley RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant
Renee N. Davis
618 Canter CourtAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Kolick & Kondzer
24650 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Next of Kin
Dean Seigneur
213 TimberlaneNorthfield OH 44067
Text2017 GRD 225862—Re: Marjorie Seigneur. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. D. J. Kolick, atty.
