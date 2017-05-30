Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225867
- Date Died
- April 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Sophia Vitakis Karnavas
7630 Montello RoadIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
George E. Loucas Co., L.P.A.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
George Karnavas
7630 Montello RoadIndependence OH 44131
Date Died :Monday, April 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 225867—Estate of George Karnavas. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. G. E. Loucas, atty.
