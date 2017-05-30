Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225867
Date Died
April 3, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Sophia Vitakis Karnavas
7630 Montello Road
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
George Emmanuel Loucas
George E. Loucas Co., L.P.A.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

George Karnavas
7630 Montello Road
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Monday, April 3, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225867—Estate of George Karnavas. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. G. E. Loucas, atty.
