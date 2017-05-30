Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225870
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 8, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Ryan Przeslica
15911 Kingswood Court
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017

Applicant

Gerald T. Przeslica
15911 Kingswood Court
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
George Emmanuel Loucas
George E. Loucas Co., L.P.A.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 225870—Estate of Ryan Przeslica. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. G. E. Loucas, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 