Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225870
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Ryan Przeslica
15911 Kingswood CourtStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017
Applicant
Gerald T. Przeslica
15911 Kingswood CourtStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
George E. Loucas Co., L.P.A.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 225870—Estate of Ryan Przeslica. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. G. E. Loucas, atty.
