Date Filed Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225870 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 8, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 225870—Estate of Ryan Przeslica. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. G. E. Loucas, atty.