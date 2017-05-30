Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225871
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 27, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Patricia Thomas
5168 Joseph
Maple Heights OH 44137

Ward

John Lewis Turner
Park East Center Nursing Home, 3800 Park East Drive
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 225871—Re: John Lewis Turner. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 