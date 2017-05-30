Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225871
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 27, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Patricia Thomas
5168 JosephMaple Heights OH 44137
Ward
John Lewis Turner
Park East Center Nursing Home, 3800 Park East DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 225871—Re: John Lewis Turner. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
