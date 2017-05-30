Date Filed Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225871 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 27, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 225871—Re: John Lewis Turner. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.