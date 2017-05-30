Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225873
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- March 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Cindy M. Rhodes
516 East 112th St.Cleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Monday, March 20, 2017
Applicant
Joyce Sylvia
118 Country Club DriveBloomingdale IL 60108
Text2017 EST 225873—Estate of Cindy M. Rhodes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
About your information and the public record.