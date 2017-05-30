Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225873
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
March 20, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Cindy M. Rhodes
516 East 112th St.
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Monday, March 20, 2017

Applicant

Joyce Sylvia
118 Country Club Drive
Bloomingdale IL 60108

Text

2017 EST 225873—Estate of Cindy M. Rhodes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
