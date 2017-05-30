Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225875
Date Died
November 29, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Sophia Goldun
13418 Harper Road
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Commissioner

Patricia Hall Mobberly
26730 Caton Place
North Olmsted OH 44070
Commissioner's Attorney
Patricia Hall Mobberly
Law Office of Patricia Hall Mobberly LLC
26730 Caton Place
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 EST 225875—Estate of Sophia Goldun. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. P. H. Mobberly, atty.
