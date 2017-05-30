Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225882
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Barney Schwenzer
6751 Sandalwood Drive
Mayfield Village OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Boukis
Hohmann, Boukis & Curtis Co., L.P.A.
614 W. Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44113-1306

Ward

Anna Schwenzer
6751 Sandalwood Drive
Mayfield Village OH 44040

Text

2017 GRD 225882—Re: Anna Schwenzer. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. Boukis, atty.
