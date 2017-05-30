Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225882
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 27, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Barney Schwenzer
6751 Sandalwood DriveMayfield Village OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Hohmann, Boukis & Curtis Co., L.P.A.
614 W. Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44113-1306
Ward
Anna Schwenzer
6751 Sandalwood DriveMayfield Village OH 44040
Text2017 GRD 225882—Re: Anna Schwenzer. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. Boukis, atty.
