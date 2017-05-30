Date Filed Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225883 Date Died January 8, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 10, 2017 9:45 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 225883—Estate of Corrine Bogacki. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 10, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. D. C. Canestraro, atty.