Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225883
- Date Died
- January 8, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 10, 2017 9:45 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Joan Klepatzki
8401 Vineyard AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299
Decedent
Corrine Bogacki
8401 Vineyard AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017
Text2017 EST 225883—Estate of Corrine Bogacki. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 10, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
