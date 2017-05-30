Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225883
Date Died
January 8, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 10, 2017 9:45 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Joan Klepatzki
8401 Vineyard Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Charles Canestraro
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299

Decedent

Corrine Bogacki
8401 Vineyard Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225883—Estate of Corrine Bogacki. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 10, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
