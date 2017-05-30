Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225884
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- May 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Bonnie Schaefer
1958 Linda Ave.Linesville PA 16424
Decedent
Geraldine Margaret Dawson
12621 Brooklawn Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died: Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Text2017 EST 225884—Estate of Geraldine Margaret Dawson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
