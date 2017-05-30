Date Filed Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225884 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died May 16, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 225884—Estate of Geraldine Margaret Dawson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.