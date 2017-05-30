Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225884
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
May 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Bonnie Schaefer
1958 Linda Ave.
Linesville PA 16424

Decedent

Geraldine Margaret Dawson
12621 Brooklawn Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225884—Estate of Geraldine Margaret Dawson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
