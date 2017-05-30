Date Filed Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225885 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $200,000.00 Date Died May 6, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225885—Estate of Wildtraut Solomayer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. J. R. Haffey, Jr., atty.