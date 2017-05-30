Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225885
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$200,000.00
Date Died
May 6, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Wildtraut Solomayer
2 Bratenahl Place Apt. 1a
Bratenahl OH 44108

Date Died :Saturday, May 6, 2017

Applicant

John R. Kramer
530 Riverview Rd.
Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
James Ross Haffey Jr.
Bernard & Haffey Company, LPA
5001 Mayfield Road
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 225885—Estate of Wildtraut Solomayer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. J. R. Haffey, Jr., atty.
