Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225890
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$84,000.00
Date Died
April 20, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Alan Bredekamp
77 Gaslight Lane
Rochester NY 14610
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel Adam Baron
9620 Hillside Road
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

William H. Vanbraam
13800 Fairhill Rd Suite 101
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Thursday, April 20, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225890—Estate of William H. Vanbraam. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $84,000.00. D. A. Baron, atty.
