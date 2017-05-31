Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225897
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- April 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Robert Sindelar
4250 N. Marine Drive, ; #250Chicago IL 60613
Applicant's Attorney
Darling / Duffy Legal Services
23823 Lorain Road, Suite 270
North Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Emmett Frank Sindelar
4330 West 215th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Text2017 EST 225897—Estate of Emmett Frank Sindelar. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Yanok, atty.
About your information and the public record.