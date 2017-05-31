Date Filed Wednesday, May 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225897 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died April 25, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 225897—Estate of Emmett Frank Sindelar. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Yanok, atty.