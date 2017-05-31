Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225897
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
April 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Robert Sindelar
4250 N. Marine Drive, ; #250
Chicago IL 60613
Applicant's Attorney
Michelle Ann Yanok
Darling / Duffy Legal Services
23823 Lorain Road, Suite 270
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Emmett Frank Sindelar
4330 West 215th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225897—Estate of Emmett Frank Sindelar. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Yanok, atty.
