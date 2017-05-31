Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225898
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 2, 2015
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Melvin J. Davis
409 Fir St.
Fernandina FL 32034

Date Died :Friday, January 2, 2015

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225898—Estate of Melvin J. Davis. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
