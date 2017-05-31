Date Filed Wednesday, May 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225898 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 2, 2015 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 225898—Estate of Melvin J. Davis. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.