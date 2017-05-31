Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225900
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 1, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Jose A. Ramirez
6847 Reed Rd.Houston TX 77087
Date Died :Tuesday, December 1, 2015
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225900—Estate of Jose A. Ramirez. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
