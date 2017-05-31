Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225900
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
December 1, 2015
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Jose A. Ramirez
6847 Reed Rd.
Houston TX 77087

Date Died :Tuesday, December 1, 2015

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225900—Estate of Jose A. Ramirez. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 