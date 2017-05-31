Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225903
- Date Died
- May 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Doris J. Weil
26600 George Zeiger Drive #310Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Monday, May 15, 2017
Applicant
Thomas E. Weil
26600 George Zeiger Drive #310Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
4900 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114-1304
Text2017 EST 225903—Estate of Doris J. Weil. Will admitted to probate. J. F. Shelley, atty.
