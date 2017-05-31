Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225903
Date Died
May 15, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Doris J. Weil
26600 George Zeiger Drive #310
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Monday, May 15, 2017

Applicant

Thomas E. Weil
26600 George Zeiger Drive #310
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
John Fletcher Shelley
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
4900 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114-1304

Text

2017 EST 225903—Estate of Doris J. Weil. Will admitted to probate. J. F. Shelley, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 