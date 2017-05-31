Probate
Applicant
Linda M. Davtovich
5435 Comstock Rd.Bedford Heights OH 44146
Decedent
Dennis L. Davtovich
5435 Comstock Rd.Bedford Heights OH 44146
Date Died :Thursday, May 11, 2017
Text2017 EST 225904—Estate of Dennis L. Davtovich. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
