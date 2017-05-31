Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225904
Date Died
May 11, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 13, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Linda M. Davtovich
5435 Comstock Rd.
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Decedent

Dennis L. Davtovich
5435 Comstock Rd.
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Date Died :Thursday, May 11, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225904—Estate of Dennis L. Davtovich. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
