Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225905
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 20, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Barry Morgan
1414 Som Center Rd Apt. 116Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Next of Kin
Robyn Morgan Mills
1384 W. 74th St #4Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Dana Morgan
2222 Glouchester DriveLyndhurst OH 44124
Text2017 GRD 225905—Re: Barry Morgan. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
