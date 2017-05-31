Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225906
- Date Died
- June 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Jenny Jakse
5223 Edenhurst RoadLyndhurst OH 44124-2425
Applicant's Attorney
Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., #1108W
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Decedent
Margaret C. Olson
5223 Edenhurst RoadLyndhurst OH 44124-2425
Date Died :Monday, June 13, 2016
Text2017 EST 225906—Estate of Margaret C. Olson. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Kingsbury, atty.
