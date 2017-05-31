Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225906
Date Died
June 13, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Jenny Jakse
5223 Edenhurst Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124-2425
Applicant's Attorney
Dorothea Jane Kingsbury
Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., #1108W
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Decedent

Margaret C. Olson
5223 Edenhurst Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124-2425

Date Died :Monday, June 13, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225906—Estate of Margaret C. Olson. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Kingsbury, atty.
