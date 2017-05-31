Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225910
Date Died
March 7, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Nelli Iwona Johnson
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708

Decedent

Angeline J. Want
19509 Kewanee Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225910—Estate of Angeline J. Want. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. N. I. Johnson, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 