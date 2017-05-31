Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225910
- Date Died
- March 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood DriveCleveland Hts. OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708
Decedent
Angeline J. Want
19509 Kewanee AvenueCleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Text2017 EST 225910—Estate of Angeline J. Want. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. N. I. Johnson, atty.
