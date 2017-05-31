Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225914
- Date Died
- October 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Paul Robinson
261 Richmond Rd Suite 114Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Decedent
Keith J. Robinson
4121 Lambert Rd.Cleveland OH 44121
Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016
Text2017 EST 225914—Estate of Keith J. Robinson. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
About your information and the public record.