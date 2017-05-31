Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225915
Date Died
April 4, 2011
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 18, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joseph P. Gibbons
1375 E. 9th St. Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Jamie Elizabeth McHenry
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 90
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Martin Goldberg
20506 Clare Avenue
Maple Hts. OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 225915—Estate of Martin Goldberg. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. E. McHenry, atty.
