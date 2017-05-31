Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225915
- Date Died
- April 4, 2011
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 18, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joseph P. Gibbons
1375 E. 9th St. Suite 900Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 90
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Martin Goldberg
20506 Clare AvenueMaple Hts. OH 44137
Date Died :Monday, April 4, 2011
Text2017 EST 225915—Estate of Martin Goldberg. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. E. McHenry, atty.
