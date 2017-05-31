Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225916
- Date Died
- March 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Thomas G. Maletic
8569 Oakwood CourtJackson MI 49201
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147
Decedent
Stanley S. Maletic
7285 Barton Hill DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Text2017 EST 225916—Estate of Stanley S. Maletic. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
