Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225916
Date Died
March 29, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Thomas G. Maletic
8569 Oakwood Court
Jackson MI 49201
Applicant's Attorney
James David Kennedy
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147

Decedent

Stanley S. Maletic
7285 Barton Hill Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225916—Estate of Stanley S. Maletic. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
