Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225917
- Date Died
- March 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Robert Lee Reid
527 Chestnut DriveBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Applicant
Asta Reid
527 Chestnut DriveBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147
Text2017 EST 225917—Estate of Robert Lee Reid. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
