Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225917
Date Died
March 7, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Robert Lee Reid
527 Chestnut Drive
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Applicant

Asta Reid
527 Chestnut Drive
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
James David Kennedy
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147

Text

2017 EST 225917—Estate of Robert Lee Reid. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 