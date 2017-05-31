Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225919
Date Died
June 21, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Saleh M. Hammad
4464 Warner Road
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Sunday, June 21, 2015

Applicant

Susan S. Hammad
4464 Warner Road
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 225919—Estate of Saleh M. Hammad. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 