Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225919
- Date Died
- June 21, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Saleh M. Hammad
4464 Warner RoadCleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Susan S. Hammad
4464 Warner RoadCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 225919—Estate of Saleh M. Hammad. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
