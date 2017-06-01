Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225926
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Applicant's Attorney
Decedent

Mary Ann T. Smith
14925 East Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, March 17, 2016

Fiduciary

Annel Smith
6806 Snow Road
Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 225926—Estate of Mary Ann T. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
