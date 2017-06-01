Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225926
- Date Died
- March 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Applicant's Attorney
Decedent
Mary Ann T. Smith
14925 East Bagley RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, March 17, 2016
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 225926—Estate of Mary Ann T. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
