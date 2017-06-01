Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225927
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 27, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Artis Dewberry
15025 Rockside RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant
Sandra Star
6722 Chinkapin CourtOakwood Village OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Next of Kin
Angela Dewberry
6722 Chinkapin CourtOakwood Village OH 44146
Text2017 GRD 225927—Re: Artis Dewberry. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
