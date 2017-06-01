Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225927
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Artis Dewberry
15025 Rockside Road
Maple Heights OH 44137

Applicant

Sandra Star
6722 Chinkapin Court
Oakwood Village OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Francis O'Brien
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Next of Kin

Angela Dewberry
6722 Chinkapin Court
Oakwood Village OH 44146

Text

2017 GRD 225927—Re: Artis Dewberry. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
