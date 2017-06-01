Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225929
- Date Died
- March 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Eugene J. Jaskiewicz
21131 North Vine StreetEuclid OH 44119
Applicant
Shirley A. Jaskiewicz
21131 North Vine StreetEuclid OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Franklin Beni
20050 Lake Shore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123
Commissioner
Franklin Beni
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 225929—Estate of Eugene J. Jaskiewicz. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. F. Beni, atty.
