Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225929
Date Died
March 3, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Eugene J. Jaskiewicz
21131 North Vine Street
Euclid OH 44119

Applicant

Shirley A. Jaskiewicz
21131 North Vine Street
Euclid OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Franklin Beni
Law Offices of Franklin Beni
20050 Lake Shore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Commissioner

Franklin Beni
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 225929—Estate of Eugene J. Jaskiewicz. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. F. Beni, atty.
