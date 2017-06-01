Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225930
- Date Died
- February 13, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 10, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Steve P. Myers
8 Virginia AvenueCleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Monday, February 13, 2017
Applicant
Keith G. Myers
3735 Canterbury RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Company, L.P.A.
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 225930—Estate of Steve P. Myers. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. E. Gonakis, atty.
