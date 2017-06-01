Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225930
Date Died
February 13, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 10, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Steve P. Myers
8 Virginia Avenue
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Monday, February 13, 2017

Applicant

Keith G. Myers
3735 Canterbury Road
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis
Spiros E. Gonakis Company, L.P.A.
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 225930—Estate of Steve P. Myers. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. E. Gonakis, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 