Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225931
Date Died
May 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Laverne A. Cowgill
7840 Dogwood Ln
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John Alan Flask
John A. Flask
5923 Broadview Road
Parma OH 44134

Decedent

Janet Mary Irene Langstone
14496 Settlers Way
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225931—Estate of Janet Mary Irene Langstone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Flask, atty.
