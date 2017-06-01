Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225931
- Date Died
- May 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Laverne A. Cowgill
7840 Dogwood LnParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John A. Flask
5923 Broadview Road
Parma OH 44134
Decedent
Janet Mary Irene Langstone
14496 Settlers WayStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 225931—Estate of Janet Mary Irene Langstone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Flask, atty.
