Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225935
Date Died
May 21, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

John J. Mcneela
21977 Hilliard
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Sunday, May 21, 2017

Applicant

Kevin Mcneela
275 Winter Hill Place
Powell OH 43065
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Michael Graham
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 225935—Estate of John J. McNeela. Application to administer estate filed. E. M. Graham, atty.
