Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225935
- Date Died
- May 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
John J. Mcneela
21977 HilliardRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Sunday, May 21, 2017
Applicant
Kevin Mcneela
275 Winter Hill PlacePowell OH 43065
Applicant's Attorney
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 225935—Estate of John J. McNeela. Application to administer estate filed. E. M. Graham, atty.
