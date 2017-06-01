Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225936
Date Died
April 18, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Ritha J. Wooodworth
660 Stoney Ridge
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Applicant

Brenda L. O'toole
4895 Foxynde Trail
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Roger Thorpe Peckinpaugh
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602

Text

2017 EST 225936—Estate of Ritha J. Wooodworth. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 