Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225936
- Date Died
- April 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ritha J. Wooodworth
660 Stoney RidgeRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Applicant
Brenda L. O'toole
4895 Foxynde TrailRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602
Text2017 EST 225936—Estate of Ritha J. Wooodworth. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.
