Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225938
Date Died
April 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Irene Misko
1617 Clarence Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Applicant

Oleh K. Moroz
222 Arthur Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Michael Graham
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Fiduciary

Oleh K. Moroz
222 Arthur Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Edward Michael Graham
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 225938—Estate of Irene Misko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. M. Graham, atty.
