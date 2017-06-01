Probate
Decedent
Irene Misko
1617 Clarence AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant
Oleh K. Moroz
222 Arthur AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary
Oleh K. Moroz
222 Arthur AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 225938—Estate of Irene Misko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. M. Graham, atty.
