Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225940
Date Died
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Marilyn K. Sutton
4119 Overbrook Drive
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Applicant

Lawrence E. Fulmer
910 Greenfield Drive
Mansfield OH 44904
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Ann Balzano
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 EST 225940—Estate of Marilyn K. Sutton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
