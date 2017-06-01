Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225940
- Date Died
- December 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Marilyn K. Sutton
4119 Overbrook DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant
Lawrence E. Fulmer
910 Greenfield DriveMansfield OH 44904
Applicant's Attorney
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 225940—Estate of Marilyn K. Sutton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
