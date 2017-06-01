Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225943
Date Died
December 31, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Joseph J. Cholewa
539 Beaver Ridge Trail
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Saturday, December 31, 2016

Applicant

Marianne Cholewa
539 Beaver Ridge Trail
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Vincenzo Ruffa
Ruffa Grandinetti
1000 W Wallings Rd
Broadview Heights OH 44147-1257

Text

2017 EST 225943—Estate of Joseph J. Cholewa. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. V. Ruffa, atty.
