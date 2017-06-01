Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225943
- Date Died
- December 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Joseph J. Cholewa
539 Beaver Ridge TrailBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Saturday, December 31, 2016
Applicant
Marianne Cholewa
539 Beaver Ridge TrailBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Ruffa Grandinetti
1000 W Wallings Rd
Broadview Heights OH 44147-1257
Text2017 EST 225943—Estate of Joseph J. Cholewa. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. V. Ruffa, atty.
