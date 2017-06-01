Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225944
- Date Died
- March 12, 2010
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Jeffrey R. Grodell
8023 Pershing DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Carol Jean Grodell
8023 Pershing DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Friday, March 12, 2010
Text2017 EST 225944—Estate of Carol Jean Grodell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
