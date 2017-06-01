Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225944
Date Died
March 12, 2010
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Jeffrey R. Grodell
8023 Pershing Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Ann Balzano
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Carol Jean Grodell
8023 Pershing Drive
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Friday, March 12, 2010

Text

2017 EST 225944—Estate of Carol Jean Grodell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
