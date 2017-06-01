Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225945
- Date Died
- May 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Ann M. Sottosanti
4907 Oakes RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Saturday, May 20, 2017
Applicant
Thomas C. Sottosanti
4907 Oakes RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 225945—Estate of Ann L. Sottosanti. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. A. W. Kerber, atty.
