Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225945
Date Died
May 20, 2017
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Ann M. Sottosanti
4907 Oakes Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Saturday, May 20, 2017

Applicant

Thomas C. Sottosanti
4907 Oakes Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Warren Kerber
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 225945—Estate of Ann L. Sottosanti. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. A. W. Kerber, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 