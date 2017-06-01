Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225946
Date Died
October 4, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

William Arthur Perry
12801 Leeila Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Applicant

David Wayne Bunch
8310 Vista Ave.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick DiChiro
Patrick DiChiro
4141 Rockside Rd #230
Seven Hills OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 225946—Estate of William Arthur Perry. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. DiChiro, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 