Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225946
- Date Died
- October 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
William Arthur Perry
12801 Leeila Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016
Applicant
David Wayne Bunch
8310 Vista Ave.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick DiChiro
4141 Rockside Rd #230
Seven Hills OH 44131
Text2017 EST 225946—Estate of William Arthur Perry. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. DiChiro, atty.
About your information and the public record.