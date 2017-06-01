Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225948
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 29, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Leanna Hardwick
4063 E. 110th
Cleveland OH 44105

Next of Kin

Aaron Wissins
13421 Carpenter Road
Cleveland OH 44125

Applicant

Geanette Hines
3194 E. 132nd
Cleveland OH 44120

Next of Kin

Censaora Hardwick
4063 E. 110th St.
Cleveland OH 44105

Board of Education

Cleveland Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 225948—Re: Leanna Hardwick. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
