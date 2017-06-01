Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225948
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 29, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Leanna Hardwick
4063 E. 110thCleveland OH 44105
Next of Kin
Aaron Wissins
13421 Carpenter RoadCleveland OH 44125
Applicant
Geanette Hines
3194 E. 132ndCleveland OH 44120
Next of Kin
Censaora Hardwick
4063 E. 110th St.Cleveland OH 44105
Board of Education
Cleveland Board Of Education
Text2017 GRD 225948—Re: Leanna Hardwick. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
