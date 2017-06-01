Date Filed Thursday, June 1, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225952 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 29, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 225952—Re: Floyd Shaw. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.