Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225952
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 29, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Maxine Shaw
1755 NorthfieldEast Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd./P.o. Box 31776Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Ward
Floyd Shaw
1755 Northfield AvenueEast Cleveland OH 44112
Text2017 GRD 225952—Re: Floyd Shaw. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
