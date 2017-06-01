Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225952
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 29, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Maxine Shaw
1755 Northfield
East Cleveland OH 44112

Applicant

Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd./P.o. Box 31776
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Ward

Floyd Shaw
1755 Northfield Avenue
East Cleveland OH 44112

Text

2017 GRD 225952—Re: Floyd Shaw. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
