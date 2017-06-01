Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225954
- Date Died
- December 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Pierre M. Van Hauwaert
4448 Habersham Lane SouthRichmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Moseman Law Office, LLC
8500 Station Street
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Anne Van Hauwaert
4448 Habersham Lane SouthRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Thursday, December 15, 2016
Text2017 EST 225954—Estate of Anne Van Hauwaert. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. H. L. Moseman, atty.
