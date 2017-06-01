Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225954
Date Died
December 15, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Pierre M. Van Hauwaert
4448 Habersham Lane South
Richmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Heather Lynn Moseman
Moseman Law Office, LLC
8500 Station Street
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Anne Van Hauwaert
4448 Habersham Lane South
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Thursday, December 15, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225954—Estate of Anne Van Hauwaert. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. H. L. Moseman, atty.
