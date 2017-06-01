Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225955
- Date Died
- May 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joseph B. Swartz
3306 Elsmere RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Weston Hurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Decedent
Ann M. Weitz
12 Chippenham CourtRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Sunday, May 7, 2017
Text2017 EST 225955—Estate of Ann M. Weitz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. Goldstein, atty.
