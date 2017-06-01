Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225955
Date Died
May 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joseph B. Swartz
3306 Elsmere Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Jerrold Lee Goldstein
Weston Hurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114-1862

Decedent

Ann M. Weitz
12 Chippenham Court
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Sunday, May 7, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225955—Estate of Ann M. Weitz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. Goldstein, atty.
