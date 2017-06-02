Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225964
Date Died
November 14, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Daniel C. Smith
221 Thelma
Sheffield Lake OH 44054
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Jerry A. Smith
1431 Lakewood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Monday, November 14, 2016

Fiduciary

Daniel C. Smith
221 Thelma
Sheffield Lake OH 44054
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 225964—Estate of Jerry A. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Endress, atty.
