Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225964
- Date Died
- November 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Daniel C. Smith
221 ThelmaSheffield Lake OH 44054
Applicant's Attorney
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Jerry A. Smith
1431 Lakewood AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Monday, November 14, 2016
Fiduciary
Daniel C. Smith
221 ThelmaSheffield Lake OH 44054
Fiduciary's Attorney
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 225964—Estate of Jerry A. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Endress, atty.
