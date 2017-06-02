Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225965
Date Died
May 16, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

James M. Magaruh
3326 Friar Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
David William Toetz
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555

Decedent

James Magaruh
13053 Cherokee Trail
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 225965—Estate of James Magaruh. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
