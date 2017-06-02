Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225965
- Date Died
- May 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
James M. Magaruh
3326 Friar DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555
Decedent
James Magaruh
13053 Cherokee TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Text2017 EST 225965—Estate of James Magaruh. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
