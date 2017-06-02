Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225973
- Date Died
- September 23, 1994
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Florence Coryell
825 Ghen Rd.Akron OH 44333
Date Died :Friday, September 23, 1994
Applicant
Charles Brown
1001 Lakeside Ave.Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 225973—Estate of Florence Coryell. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. C. T. Brown, atty.
