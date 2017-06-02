Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225973
Date Died
September 23, 1994
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Florence Coryell
825 Ghen Rd.
Akron OH 44333

Date Died :Friday, September 23, 1994

Applicant

Charles Brown
1001 Lakeside Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Thomas Brown
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 225973—Estate of Florence Coryell. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. C. T. Brown, atty.
