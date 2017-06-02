Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225974
- Date Died
- January 31, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Allen Edward Crane
1087 Plainfield RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Applicant
Nicholas Paul Crane
3915 Silsby RoadCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Marc Stolarsky, Esq.
PO Box 24221
Cleveland OH 44124
Text2017 EST 225974—Estate of Allen Edward Crane. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. L. Stolarsky, atty.
